Elizabeth A. Troup

Elizabeth A. "Libby" Troup, 94, of Danville, Pa., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 19, 2025, at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Danville, Pa. She was born on Feb. 8, 1931, in Danville, Pa., the daughter of the late Luther and Ethel Reedy Mader.

She graduated from Danville High School in...