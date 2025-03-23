Featured

Explore All
Donald G. Ale Donald G. Ale

Donald G. Ale

Donald G. Ale, 93, of Five Points Road, Muncy, passed away on May 14, 2025, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Born in Kelly Twp., Union County, he was the son of the late Clark and Mary (Thomas) Ale. He was married to the late H. Gail Ale.
Donald was a 1949 graduate of Watsontown High School. He was an Army...

Obituary

Lee E. Benner Lee E. Benner

Lee Benner

1930 - 2025

Lee Everett Benner, 94, Doylestown
Lee was born on November 13th, 1930, in Trails End Pennsylvania and he lived a long, happy, and fulfilling life until the golden age of 94 until his passing on April 30th, 2025.
In Lee's time spent here on Earth he helped raise a family with his high school sweetheart Alice Benner,...

Obituary

Harvey H. Feltman Harvey H. Feltman

Harvey H. Feltman

Harvey H. Feltman, 84, of Mt. Pleasant Mills, entered into rest Thursday, May 15, 2025, at home surrounded by family.
He was born June 28, 1940, in Richfield, a son of the late Henry R. and Grace (Womer) Feltman. On June 28, 1958, he married the former Patricia M. Kerstetter, who survives.
Harvey was a 1958 graduate...

Obituary

James C. Forster James C. Forster

James Forster

1942 - 2025

James C. Forster, 83, Selinsgrove
James C. Forster (Jim) 83, of Selinsgrove passed away on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born January 6, 1942, in Selinsgrove, a son of the late Richard L. and Bertha (Burkey) Forster. Jim was raised by George and Helen (Forster) Schnee from...

Obituary

Carey F. Hoffman Carey F. Hoffman

Carey Hoffman

1951 - 2025

Carey was born January 1, 1951, the son of Franklin and Romayne (Gresh) Hoffman. He was a 1969 graduate of Shikellamy High School. He began working at Butterkrust Baking Company in 1968 and spent 44 years there, until his retirement in 2013. On April 20, 1974, Carey married Gale (Berger) Hoffman. Together they...

Obituary

Debbie L. Marks Debbie L. Marks

Debbie L. Marks

Debbie L. Marks, 69, of King Street, Northumberland, passed away on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Debbie was born Oct. 2, 1955, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Donald Nelson Marks Sr. and Janet L. (Campfield) Morrison.
She was a 1973 graduate of Shikellamy High School. She has...

Obituary

Marialice Q. Orr Marialice Q. Orr

Marialice Q. Orr

Marialice Q. Orr, 99, of Northumberland, went to be with The Lord, on May 10, 2025. She passed at home with her beloved family by her side.
Marialice was born on Dec. 9, 1925, in Philadelphia, PA.
She graduated from the Philadelphia College of Art and began her career as an Art Teacher. She was employed by...

Obituary

Michael R. Anderson Michael R. Anderson

Michael R. Anderson

Michael Ross Anderson, 83, of Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2025. Born on Dec. 9, 1941, in Northumberland, Pennsylvania, Michael lived a life rooted in family, service, and community. He was a devoted husband to Florence Anderson and a loving father to Christopher, Lisa, Megan and...

Obituary

Latest Obituaries

Today Yesterday This Week This Month Explore All
Laura P. Moore Laura P. Moore

Laura P. Moore

Laura Phillipine "Phil" Moore, 89, a longtime Lewisburg community member and, in later years, Lancaster resident, passed away on May 16, 2025.
Per her wishes, there will not be a visitation and a graveside ceremony will be held in Lewisburg.

Death Notice

Patsy C. Thomas Patsy C. Thomas

Patsy C. Thomas

Patsy C. Thomas, 94, of Lewisburg, passed away at her home Tuesday evening, May 13, 2025.
A complete obituary will follow soon.
Arrangements are by the John H Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.

Death Notice

Laurie J. Gunsallus Laurie J. Gunsallus

Laurie J. Gunsallus

Laurie J. Gunsallus, 52, passed away Sunday, May 11, 2025, at the Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.

Death Notice

John R. Himes Jr John R. Himes Jr

John R. Himes Jr

John R. Himes Jr., 76, of McClure, passed away Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at his home.
Visit www.hellerhoenstinefuneralhome.com to offer the family condolences and view obituary.

Death Notice

John H Stahl John H Stahl

John Stahl

1950 - 2025

John H. Stahl, 74, of Mifflinburg, passed away Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at his home.
A full obituary can be found at cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com

Death Notice

John W. Foltz John W. Foltz

John W. Foltz

John W. Foltz, formerly of Aaronsburg, died March 4, 2025.
Arrangements at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com.

Death Notice

Michael R. Anderson Michael R. Anderson

Michael R. Anderson

Michael R. Anderson, 83, Selinsgrove, passed away on Monday, March 3, 2025.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Epler Funeral Home, Northumberland.

Death Notice

Glenn E. Krick Glenn E. Krick

Glenn Krick

1956 - 2025

Glenn E. Krick, 68, of rural Milton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. A Celebration of Life service will be announced by his family at a later date. To share a memory or condolence with his family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

Death Notice

Death Notices

Today Yesterday This Week This Month Explore All
Sandra I Dietz Sandra I Dietz

Sandra I Dietz

Sandra I. Dietz, 70, wife of Michael Dietz, died Monday, April 28, at her home. At her request, there will be no services.
Arrangements by Hummel Funeral Home.

Funeral Service

Mary Spencer Mary Spencer

Mary Spencer

Visitation for Mary Spencer, 102, Richfield, who passed on April 24, will be May 7 from 10 to 11 a.m. at V. L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High Street, Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral service at 11.

Funeral Service

Joan E. Lee Joan E. Lee

Joan Lee

1943 - 2025

A memorial service for Joan E. Lee, who died March 17, 2025, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 7 at St Paul's United Methodist Church, 42 S. 4th St. Lewisburg.

Funeral Service

Jeremiah E. Smith Jeremiah E. Smith

Jeremiah E. Smith

Graveside services for Jeremiah E. Smith, 20, of Pure Water Township, S.D., who died Jan. 28, will be Tuesday, April 22, at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, Penns Creek.
Arrangements by Hummel Funeral Home, Middleburg.

Funeral Service

Shirley Hoffman Shirley Hoffman

Shirley Hoffman

1948 - 2025

Shirley Ann Hoffman, 77, of Mifflinburg, passed away Monday, April 14, 2025

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 18 at Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis Streets, Lewisburg, where the funeral service will be held at 11.

Burial will follow in Mifflinburg Cemetery.

Funeral Service

David H. Wilder David H. Wilder

David Wilder

1929 - 2025

David H. Wilder
May 13, 1929 - March 23, 2025
Celebration of Life service and reception will be held on Saturday, April 26, 2:30pm in the Dining Room of RiverWoods Senior Living Community, 270 RidgeCrest Circle, Lewisburg PA. Non-residents and residents welcome.

Funeral Service

Linda Everly Linda Everly

Linda Everly

Linda D. Everly, 76, of Middleburg died Thursday, April 3. Private services. Arrangements by Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.

Funeral Service

Robert J. Heverly Robert J. Heverly

Robert Heverly

1985 - 2025

39, of Montandon, died unexpectedly on Friday, April 4, 2025 in Blanchard. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front Street, Milton. For a full obituary please go to www.DaleRanck.com

Funeral Service

Funeral, graveside and memorial services

Today Yesterday This Week This Month Explore All

In Memoriam

Today Yesterday This Week This Month Explore All

Other Sympathy Announcements

Today Yesterday This Week This Month Explore All

Celebration of Life

Today Yesterday This Week This Month Explore All

Committals

Today Yesterday This Week This Month Explore All

Cards of thanks

Today Yesterday This Week This Month Explore All

Learn & Prepare

When someone close to you passes away, it can be difficult to know what to do. Whether you are planning a funeral service, buying flowers, expressing condolences, or just trying to figure out how to process grief, this library of articles will help you understand what to expect.

Explore All
guiding grief photo

Your Guide to Overcoming Grief

  • Comprehensive Videos for Every Grief Journey
  • 15 Experts Share Insights to Manage Grief
  • On-Demand Access
guiding grief logo
Learn more
Photo

Obituary Writing Toolbox: Template and Samples

Following a template is the easiest way to determine the requirements and standards for any type of writing project. It's helpful to take a look at examples, templates and guides when beginning to write. Knowing the form,...

Learn more
Photo

Benefits of Online Memorials

When a loved one passes away, the next of kin will usually compose a newspaper obituary to communicate the information. While these notices are informative, obituaries often don’t do justice to the life story of a loved one....

Learn more

Featured Funeral Homes

Visneski Funeral Home
Danville
Grenoble Funeral Home
Muncy
James A. Reed Funeral Home
Pillow
Charles M Noll Funeral Home
South Williamsport
Explore All