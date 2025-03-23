Donald G. Ale
Donald G. Ale, 93, of Five Points Road, Muncy, passed away on May 14, 2025, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Born in Kelly Twp., Union County, he was the son of the late Clark and Mary (Thomas) Ale. He was married to the late H. Gail Ale.
Donald was a 1949 graduate of Watsontown High School. He was an Army...
Lee Benner
1930 - 2025
Lee Everett Benner, 94, Doylestown
Lee was born on November 13th, 1930, in Trails End Pennsylvania and he lived a long, happy, and fulfilling life until the golden age of 94 until his passing on April 30th, 2025.
In Lee's time spent here on Earth he helped raise a family with his high school sweetheart Alice Benner,...
Harvey H. Feltman
Harvey H. Feltman, 84, of Mt. Pleasant Mills, entered into rest Thursday, May 15, 2025, at home surrounded by family.
He was born June 28, 1940, in Richfield, a son of the late Henry R. and Grace (Womer) Feltman. On June 28, 1958, he married the former Patricia M. Kerstetter, who survives.
Harvey was a 1958 graduate...
James Forster
1942 - 2025
James C. Forster, 83, Selinsgrove
James C. Forster (Jim) 83, of Selinsgrove passed away on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born January 6, 1942, in Selinsgrove, a son of the late Richard L. and Bertha (Burkey) Forster. Jim was raised by George and Helen (Forster) Schnee from...
Carey Hoffman
1951 - 2025
Carey was born January 1, 1951, the son of Franklin and Romayne (Gresh) Hoffman. He was a 1969 graduate of Shikellamy High School. He began working at Butterkrust Baking Company in 1968 and spent 44 years there, until his retirement in 2013. On April 20, 1974, Carey married Gale (Berger) Hoffman. Together they...
Debbie L. Marks
Debbie L. Marks, 69, of King Street, Northumberland, passed away on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Debbie was born Oct. 2, 1955, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Donald Nelson Marks Sr. and Janet L. (Campfield) Morrison.
She was a 1973 graduate of Shikellamy High School. She has...
Marialice Q. Orr
Marialice Q. Orr, 99, of Northumberland, went to be with The Lord, on May 10, 2025. She passed at home with her beloved family by her side.
Marialice was born on Dec. 9, 1925, in Philadelphia, PA.
She graduated from the Philadelphia College of Art and began her career as an Art Teacher. She was employed by...
Michael R. Anderson
Michael Ross Anderson, 83, of Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2025. Born on Dec. 9, 1941, in Northumberland, Pennsylvania, Michael lived a life rooted in family, service, and community. He was a devoted husband to Florence Anderson and a loving father to Christopher, Lisa, Megan and...
Shirley Hoffman
1948 - 2025
Shirley Ann Hoffman, 77, of Mifflinburg, passed away Monday, April 14, 2025
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 18 at Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis Streets, Lewisburg, where the funeral service will be held at 11.
Burial will follow in Mifflinburg Cemetery.
David Wilder
1929 - 2025
David H. Wilder
May 13, 1929 - March 23, 2025
Celebration of Life service and reception will be held on Saturday, April 26, 2:30pm in the Dining Room of RiverWoods Senior Living Community, 270 RidgeCrest Circle, Lewisburg PA. Non-residents and residents welcome.
