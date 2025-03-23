Marialice Q. Orr

Marialice Q. Orr, 99, of Northumberland, went to be with The Lord, on May 10, 2025. She passed at home with her beloved family by her side.

Marialice was born on Dec. 9, 1925, in Philadelphia, PA.

She graduated from the Philadelphia College of Art and began her career as an Art Teacher. She was employed by...